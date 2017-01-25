Breezy weather continues with seasonal sunshine looming
Tracking another long stretch of quiet weather.
The KU Public Safety Office is investigating a reported rape of a 16-year-old girl in a dorm on campus. The incident allegedly took place in…
The crash was near the intersection of E. Pawnee and S. Victor. The crash occurred shortly before 7:10 p.m.
The Topeka Police Department confirmed the vehicle was located in the Topeka High School parking lot. KSNT News was told by Topeka Police th…
The Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds beat Hayden 100-85 on Wednesday night.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – At Wednesday’s house transportation committee meeting, Rep. Susie Swanson (R) pushed a proposal to require schools acr…
BNSF spokesman Andy Williams says upgrades in Kansas include replacing railroad ties, putting in some new rails and adding ballast. The reno…
The decision to rethink the visit comes amid growing outrage in Mexico, and a sense among many that President Enrique Pena Nieto has been to…
The robbery took place around 9:04 a.m. at the Landmark National Bank.
Republican Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins announced Wednesday she will not be running in 2018 for the 2nd District of Kansas.
With the changes announced Wednesday, Facebook’s trending list will consist of topics being covered by several publishers. Before, it focuse…
For the first time this season, (25/rv) Kansas State suffered consecutive losses in league play as (2/2) Baylor downed the Wildcats on Wedne…
“She’ll last forever, as long as there’s television. Year after year, we’ll see her face in front of us.” — Carl Reiner, in an interview wit…
A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that reliever Greg Holland has agreed to a contract with the Colorado Rockies.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says 47-year-old Samuel Nelson Darrah was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the November 2014 death of…
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Eighty-three percent of Kansas counties lack access to dental care and the Kansas Dental Project is looking for a solu…
Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby. She was 80.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, Trump tweeted: “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we wi…
