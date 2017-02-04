ksu-at-texas-bb

K-State women fall short at No. 12 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joyner Holmes scored 21 points with nine rebounds and Brooke McCarty had 11 points and six rebounds and No. 12 Texas de…

c274ddc175e2445ab6e736b26795130d

Topeka buses get stuffed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Its called stuff the bus and its a fierce but friendly fundraising competition. Put on by the Topeka Metro in partners…