Kansas tax collections surpass expectations for January
This is the third month in a row that revenue receipts have met projections.
This is the third month in a row that revenue receipts have met projections.
The Civil Air Patrol said in a statement that it “does not condone such behavior from its members.”
Topeka police are looking for a man involved in a carjacking Tuesday night in central Topeka.
Advertisement
One person was killed and another injured in a training accident on a military range in southern New Mexico, Holloman Air Force Base officia…
Governor Sam Brownback proposed to double the taxes on all on liquor in Kansas.
Doctor’s offices across the state are near capacity with people coming down with the cold or the flu.
Both Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Pat Roberts released statements following President Donald Trumps nomination to the Supreme Court.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting their 10th Annual Summer Youth Academy in June.
Tracking a big time cool-down for the first few days of February.
“On Super Bowl Sunday, we want to bring people together in bars across the nation — that’s who we are.”
A Kansas man accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants has asked a judge to free him pending trial.
A federal judge on Tuesday rejected arguments that a Kansas law can shield from federal prosecution anyone owning firearms made, sold and ke…
Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, announced Wednesday on Instagram that the superstar singer is pregnant with twins.
“I would say, if you can, Mitch, go nuclear because that would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was caught up in the web.”
California man’s tooth infection quickly spreads, leading to his death.
The show of muscle came hours before the Senate planned to vote on confirming Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobil CEO, to become secretary…
The Helmet Catch makes the list. So do two plays from Super Bowl XLIII.
“We’ve never seen anything like this.”
Advertisement