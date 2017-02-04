Tranquil weather for the big game today
Tracking some tranquil conditions for your big game day celebrations today.
The Kansas Department of Transportation has a message for football fans tonight: buzzed driving is drunk driving.
If you’re among the millions of people who watch precisely one NFL game each year, yet want to sound like a real football fan during Sunday’…
The Kansas Highway Patrol will be working a statewide CARE (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) enforcement throughout the day on Sunday.
A federal appeals court on Sunday denied the Justice Department’s request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s ban on …
A former worker at a youth center on Kansas’ Fort Leavenworth faces sentencing next month after being convicted of sexual misconduct with a …
Kamau Stokes scored 15 points and Kansas State held off a late rally to hand No. 2 Baylor its first home loss of the season, 56-54 on Saturd…
Deonte Burton hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Monte Morris added 25 and Iowa State rallied from a big halftime deficit to beat No…
Shawnee County Dispatch tells KSNT News the driver of a stolen truck is on the loose.
Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban hurried to board U.S.-bound flights Saturd…
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joyner Holmes scored 21 points with nine rebounds and Brooke McCarty had 11 points and six rebounds and No. 12 Texas de…
A Kansas man is accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a woman in an apartment.
A federal judge has ordered a Kansas woman to spend two years and 10 months in prison for her role in sex trafficking.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Its called stuff the bus and its a fierce but friendly fundraising competition. Put on by the Topeka Metro in partners…
Customers who ordered cakes from Billy Vanilly are looking for refunds after the business closed its doors for good.
EMPORIA (ESU ATHLETICS) – Kelly Moten had 17 points in the first half on the way to a career high 32 points to lift the #12 Lady Hornets to …
An attorney for a Kansas man accused of causing the death of an 8-year-old passenger on his motorized scooter is seeking another examination…
