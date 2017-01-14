Rain likely through MLK Day
Tracking the rainy weather ahead.
2 dogs rescued from Sunday night structure fire
One juvenile was transported from the scene for injuries not related to the fire.
Chiefs’ mistakes prove costly in 18-16 loss to Steelers
It was yet another heartbreaking home loss for the Chiefs, who have not won a postseason game in what is supposedly one of the toughest venu…
Advertisement
Watch Live: King’s legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel lingers
Civil Rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy are remembered at a National Action Network breakfast.
Semi loses control and almost hits Kansas Highway Patrolman
Trooper William Poland was traveling east on I-70 in Russell County as a semi-truck, driving too fast for the icy conditions, lost control. …
Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort
A gunman killed at least five people and wounded more than a dozen others Monday at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del C…
Trump team considers relocating White House media corps
A reflection of Trump’s contentious relationship with the news media.
Photos: Winter ice storm, January 2017
Pictures of the weekend ice storm.
Americans will get the Trump they elected as president
Trump’s transition into the White House has left little doubt that the man Americans elected in November is the president they’ll get.
Funeral services set for Topeka man killed in Geary County crash
Funeral services have been set for a 38-year-old Topeka man who died from injuries related to a vehicle crash last week.
Thousands attend US rallies to support Obama health law
Labor unions were a strong presence at the rally in a parking lot at Macomb County Community College in the Detroit suburb of Warren, where …
Parts of Kansas deal with ice
The ice storm left its mark in a few towns as it made its way through Northeast Kansas on January 15, 2017.
Widow of slain Oregon standoff leader carries on his mission
Leaders of an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge in rural Oregon were driving to a public meeting a year ago when police shot and…
Nowhere left to run away to: The final days of the circus
Send out the clowns. The Big Top is coming down — for good.
China again rejects Trump’s suggestion to negotiate Taiwan
China’s foreign ministry on Sunday again rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that he might use American policy on Taiwan as a…
More freezing rain hits portion of central US
A third wave of sleet and drizzle glazed swaths of the central U.S. on Sunday, extending icy weather that some meteorologists began acknowle…
Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump over tweets, Russia
“I think he has to be mindful that he does not have a full appreciation and understanding of what the implications are of going down that ro…
Kansas lawmakers seek to undo campus concealed carry law
A few Kansas lawmakers are seeking to undo a law that will allow concealed guns in public hospitals and colleges.