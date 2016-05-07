kobe-buffalomeat-on-kimmel

Buffalomeat on Jimmy Kimmel

The Lawrence High School football player who when viral on national signing day, found himself one-on-one with Jimmy Kimmel.

(Stu Spivack/Flickr Commons/CC BY-SA 2.0)

Ranked: Big game party foods

When hosting a party for the big game, go big, but you must factor in your guest list and post-game cleanup.