Lawmakers explore Ft. Riley

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawmakers deployed onto Fort Riley recently. Their visit was part of a legislators day put together by military and…

Faucet - Dripping

Water woes at Topeka apartment

Imagine going 6 days without water — well that’s what residents here in the Saint Gregory Suites have been doing for about six days now —…

Court Gavel (KSNT Library)

Judge bars U.S. from deporting travelers

A federal judge in New York has issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to Preside…