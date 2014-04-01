KSNT Storm Track Weather Update

*ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE FOR THIS WEEKEND.

What we’re tracking:

Cold weather continues

Freezing rain, ice over the weekend…rain by late Sunday

Milder weather next week

Mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 10s once again.

Areas of light freezing drizzle may form periodically on Friday, mainly southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Additional freezing rain showers over the same southeastern areas will create slick spots as soon as the precipitation begins. Highs in the middle to upper 20s on Friday.

The second round looks to move in by Saturday, perhaps as late as the afternoon, and linger through Saturday night. While the southern counties are still more favored for the ice, it will expand farther north to include much of the I-70 corridor. This round will also be a little heavier and could produce up to 0.25″ to 0.50″ of ice in the hardest hit areas.

By Sunday, the temperatures begin to warm up a bit from south to north and the freezing rain changes over to rain, but not before additional ice accumulations occur. Highs in the middle 30s.

Warmer temperatures will move in on Monday with highs back near 50°.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller