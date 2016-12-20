Documents detail allegations against ex-Kansas sergeant

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas law enforcement officer is accused in court documents of using his authority to have sex with a woman in 2003 and 2004 and making a minor send him nude images.

The allegations were made in two protection orders granted last week. The Wichita Eagle reports that it obtained the documents through a records request.

The former Valley Center police sergeant and Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy is free on bond. He resigned from the Valley Center job earlier this month after being booked on suspicion of official misconduct, rape, sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a child. No charges had been filed as of Monday.

Sheriff Jeff Easter says the arrest resulted from a complaint alleging that he possibly had inappropriate relationships with two Valley Center girls.

