Kansas man gets 32 years prison for string of robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A southern Kansas man has been ordered to spend more than 32 years in prison for his role in abducting people he forced to withdraw money from their bank accounts.

Twenty-three-year-old Kristopher Williams of Wichita was sentenced Monday in Sedgwick County. That’s where he was convicted of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and robbery.

Those charges related to a Subway restaurant holdup in November of last year and robberies of people throughout Sedgwick County in December 2015 and April of this year.

Prosecutors say that Williams accosted residents returning home after dark and forced them at gun point to get back into their vehicles and drive to automated teller machines to withdraw cash.

A co-defendant is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 3.

