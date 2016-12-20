KSNT News’ Jared Broyles recovering following neck surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Viewers may have noticed that KSNT News Evening Anchor Jared Broyles has been away and thought maybe he was off for vacation or has left.

The truth is that he actually had neck surgery last week for an injury he’s been battling for about a year-and-a-half. The good news is that Jared’s surgery was successful, and last Friday he was able to leave the hospital and is now recovering at home with his family.

Jared says he’s incredibly grateful to the remarkably talented neurosurgeon, team of doctors, and nurses involved in his care at the hospital.

He’ll need some time to recover and will be off the news desk for about six weeks.

Jared hopes to be back in the newsroom with to bring viewers the top stories from across northeast Kansas by the start of February.