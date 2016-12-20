KSNT Sports Feature: Peyton Williams roots from small school rising DI star

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Coming from a small school in Topeka, many tempered expectations from K-State Women’s Basketball player Peyton Williams.

The freshman was a force with Cair Paravel Latin High School, but when considered the players she played against was simply half her height, many would assume that was a given.

However, head coach Jeff Mittie saw something else. The way she developed her footwork and post moves, he had a feeling that she would succeed on a higher level, such as on the Division I level, hence why he recruited her.

After a few games this season for the 24th ranked Wildcats, Williams has made her coach look like a genius.

The first year player has garnered two Big 12 Newcomer of the Week awards already this year, helping K-State to a (10-1) record in 2016.

Coming into the season though, Williams herself tempered expectations what was to happen in her first year.

“You hear all these stories about going to college,” Williams said. “Freshman year is always working hard and not seeing the floor very much.”

That wasn’t the case for Williams, as she’s averaging 18 minutes per game, and it all started with Mittie taking a risk and testing how she would handle the game play.

“I like throwing players like Peyton right into playing time because I think they have so much potential,” says the 3rd year head coach. “The only way for them to really reach that potential is throwing them into the fire quickly, and see how they react.”

It looks like it worked. In her first career regular season game, Williams achieved a double-double, scoring 15 points and 12 rebounds, something that hasn’t been done in their regular season debut since Kendra Wecker did it in 2001.

Williams hopes to help the Wildcats to a deep postseason run this year, and with an experienced team with some young talent, that task shouldn’t be hard to reach.