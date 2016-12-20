Police ask for help in finding missing Kansas man

ANDERSON COUNTY (KSNW) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the KBI’s assistance in finding a missing man.

The sheriff’s office says a vehicle belong to Devyn Long, age 24, was found Saturday on Missouri Road, just North of 1500 Road, southwest of the city of Garnett but Long was no where to be found.

Authorities believe Long could be endangered.

They’re asking if anyone has had contact with Long since Saturday, or know where he is to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-448-6823.