Rose Hill firefighter rescues dog that fell through ice

KSN TV Published:
(Courtesy: Rose Hill Fire Department)
(Courtesy: Rose Hill Fire Department)

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Rose Hill Fire Department on Tuesday rescued a dog that fell through the ice. It happened around 10:15 a.m. west of Douglass.

A firefighter from Rose Hill equipped with cold water gear proceeded to crawl out on the ice, and when he got to the dog, the ice broke and he fell through himself.

The firefighter was wearing a rope. He and the dog were pulled to safety.

EMS said the firefighter was treated at the scene and went back to work. The dog was dried off and returned to the owner.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s