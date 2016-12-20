Shawnee County Parks & Rec warn people of walking on ice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A viewer sent KSNT News a photo showing a man walking 2 kids along the lake. In his caption he says the man in the photo didn’t test the ice to see if it would be safe enough to walk on. Then came comments like this from others showing their concerns too.

“We don’t recommend people ever go out on the ice, especially Lake Shawnee,” Public Information Director for Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, Mike McLaughlin said. “It’s just too big, too far across. Even if the ice is thick enough around the shore, you never know how far out you can go before you’re in the water.”

And taking that risk of walking across this lake and having ice shatter under your feet — you could be swimming in water more than 50 feet deep in the center of the lake. McLaughlin says 4 to 6 inches of ice would be thick enough to stand on safely, but that would require you to drill through the ice to see how think it really is.

“Most people aren’t going to do that,” McLaughlin said. “Perhaps an ice fisherman would, but those are the people in northern climates who are really used to that.”

Kansas’ seesaw temperatures is the number one reason why you should not be walking on the ice since it may not be ice for much longer.

Luckily, no one fell through, but back in January 2016, KSNT News reported a man who dropped a bottle on ice at Central Park Community Center’s pond, walked on the ice and went to grab it, and fell through — almost costing him his life.

“It could be a couple of years before we have another one,” Lieutenant at Topeka Fire Station 11, Brian Box said. “It all depends on how cold it gets and how long it stays cold and how well people take the advice of staying off the ice.”

If you see someone falling through ice, fire fighters say, don’t go out and rescue them. Just call 911 and continue to talk to the person in danger to keep them focused on staying afloat.