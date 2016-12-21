2 arrested in Geary County for string of Mississippi pawn shop robberies and homicide

Related Coverage Neighbors in shock after criminal uses their cars to flee police

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were arrested Wednesday morning suspected of being involved in a string of pawn shop robberies in Mississippi.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf says at about midnight deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger for no registration displayed. Just as contact was made with the driver, the vehicle sped away westbound on I-70. The deputy chased the vehicle about five miles down I-70 where it turned onto a dead end road and wrecked. The driver took off on foot, while a passenger in the vehicle remained inside.

The passenger was identified as 31-year-old Jamieson L. Townsend, of Blue Springs, Missouri and the driver was identified as 35-year-old Joshua M. Garcia, of Biloxi Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office discovered the two were suspects in a string of pawn shop burglaries and robberies in Mississippi as well as suspects in a triple homicide robbery of a pawn shop in Jackson, Mississippi.

Deputies were able to set up a perimeter and found Garcia hiding in the back seat of a vehicle around 7:00 a.m. about a mile from the crash site.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, there was some property damage at scene of the crash.

Wolf says the suspects are being held at the Geary County Detention Center pending further investigation.

(WJTV) – On Tuesday of last week, Sam’s Jewelry was broken into overnight in Pascagoula. Surveillance photos of two people wanted for questioning were released by the police department. Lt. Doug Adams were also looking for a red Dodge Charger in connection with the case.

In Jackson, officers said three people were killed in Bill’s Pawn Bill’s Pawn & Jewelry Saturday night on Wilmington Street.

The victims, 81-year-old Cleveland Bill Mosley, 60-year-old Robert Ivy, and 77-year-old-Ted McLemore were shot at the pawn shop. A vigil was held Tuesday night in their honor.

In Coffee County,Tennessee Monday night, a trooper tried to pull over a red Charger that had no tags. The car took off and the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the trooper lost sight of the car.

JPD said Townsend and Garcia with be charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of armed robbery of a business in connection with the Jackson homicides.

Jamison Townsend-31 and Joshua Garcia-35 have been identified as suspects in the triple homicide and robbery of Bill's Pawn Shop.

Both are being charged with 3 cts. of Capital Murder and 1ct. of A/R of a Business. They both face extradition from Junction City, Kansas.