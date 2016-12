TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 22-year-old Topeka man was taken to the hospital following a crash Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2002 Chevy Impala driven by Erik R. Ockree was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 40 when he failed to navigate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree.

He was taken to Stormont-Vail Healthcare with injuries.

KHP says he was not wearing a seat belt.