Beheaded body found at Albuquerque Walmart

KOB-TV and Associated Press Published:
nc_walmartbody1221_mezzn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police have identified the man who was found beheaded and mutilated behind an Albuquerque store over the weekend.

Police say 42-year-old Clifford Miller of McAlester, Oklahoma, was found behind a store on the city’s northeast side.

Police spokesman Fred Duran says the body was discovered on Saturday. He said Miller had gone to New Mexico within the past few months with plans to find work in Albuquerque.

Miller was found nude and had been castrated. Police are still investigating and are looking for any information about the killing.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s