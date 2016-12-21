Charges filed in police chase through Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 29-year-old man faces several charges accusing him of leading police on a lengthy chase through the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City Star reports that charges filed Wednesday against Justin M. Sherman include second-degree robbery and resisting arrest. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Police say Tuesday’s chase lasted for more than an hour and reached speeds of 100 mph. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the pursuit began when a pickup truck reported stolen sideswiped a Kansas City police patrol vehicle. Police say Sherman’s accused of fleeing, driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic and across yards before abandoning that truck and taking another truck.

Sherman was taken into custody after police used a device to flatten the truck’s tires.

