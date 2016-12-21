Former Kansas bank worker gets 4 months for embezzlement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — An eastern Kansas woman was sentenced to four months in federal prison for embezzling more than $500,000 from the bank where she worked.

A federal judge in Kansas City, Kansas, also sentenced 29-year-old Ashley Blacketer of Leavenworth to four months of home confinement under electronic monitoring after her prison release. She also must repay the stolen funds.

Blacketer already had pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a bank employee.

She admitted that during a six-year period while working at Exchange National Bank & Trust in Leavenworth, she covered up the crime by falsifying a ledger showing the amount of cash in the bank’s vault.

Authorities say the embezzlement was discovered during an audit after she left the bank for another job.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.