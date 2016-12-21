KU’s Udoka Azubuike out for the season with wrist injury

Udoka Azubuike Out For the Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas freshman center Udoka Azubuike will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season due to a left wrist injury, KU head coach Bill Self said Wednesday.

“Udoka tore ligaments to his left wrist in practice Tuesday that will require surgery and he will miss the remainder of the season,” Self said. “Surgery should take place in the next few weeks and doctors are confident he will make a full recovery and be full speed sometime this summer.”

Azubuike has started the last six games for the Jayhawks and averaged 5.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 2016-17. The 7-foot, 280-pound, Delta, Nigeria, native leads Kansas with 18 blocked shots through 11 games and his 1.6 blocks per game are seventh in the Big 12.

“We all feel bad for Udoka. He has worked so hard and has put himself in a position to have a tremendous impact on this year’s squad,” Self said. “This is a blow to our team but I know that we will rally around this and Udoka will work hard to insure a full recovery.”

No. 3/3 Kansas (10-1) will travel to UNLV (7-5) in its first true road game of the season on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 8 p.m. (Central). The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.