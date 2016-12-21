Sheep Dog Impact Assistance trailer stolen overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas non-profit organization says their trailer was stolen overnight in Topeka.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) Kansas Chapter had their trailer stolen Tuesday night. The trailer is full of over $8,000 worth of tools and equipment to help during natural disasters, help veterans or first responders in need.

The trailer was stolen from the 2300 block of Kentucky. If you have any information, please contact the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200.

The SDIA Kansas Chapter has been on seven disaster relief missions to help those in need, with the most recent being the floods that impacted Louisiana.