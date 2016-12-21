Spring-like storms, Christmas forecast in focus

We’re tracking more mild weather on tap this week. It’s important to note that our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling – it now sits at 40°. Before yesterday, we didn’t see temps in the 40s since December 11th – it’s been VERY COLD. But now, Mother Nature has brought some of the ‘warmer’ weather of yester-month back into Northeast Kansas. Highs will make a run at 45° this afternoon, under a mix of sunshine and clouds. Not bad, considering temps were sub-zero just three days ago. Expect temperatures to hangout in the 40s through the end of the week – before surging even more over the holiday weekend. Get this – highs will approach 60° on Christmas Day!

There’s a price we pay for downright balmy holiday weather, though. That price is thunderstorms and the chance for severe weather on Christmas. Yes, you read that last sentence correctly. Nothing like some festive RAIN to boost holiday cheer, not to mention the rare late December thunderstorm… The chance for severe storms (high winds and hail) is fairly meager – but a couple storms could be rather strong on Christmas Day (this Sunday). We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days, but this is the trend we’re currently watching. Also, raindrops could migrate back into our neck of the woods as early as Friday. Clouds will certainly increase by the end of the week, out ahead of the Christmas storm system. Same goes for early next week – a few raindrops could spill over into Monday. Stay tuned.

Northeast Kansas will NOT have a ‘White Christmas’ this year. In fact, there is no chance for snow over the holiday weekend. Even low temperatures will be above freezing – mostly in the 30s and 40s on Saturday/Sunday. Did you know that ‘White Christmases’ are actually rare in E. Kansas? We only see one ‘White Christmas’ every 5-10 years…

Have a great day!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert