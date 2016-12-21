Toddler dies in fire in southeast Kansas

SCAMMON, Kan. (AP) — A child has been reported killed in a house fire in southeast Kansas.

The Joplin Globe reports that the fire occurred early Monday in a home near the town of Scammon, which is located about 140 miles south of Kansas City.

The Cherokee County sheriff’s office says 3-year-old Jesse Walker died in the fire, and the child’s mother and a younger child escaped.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

