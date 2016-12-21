Wichita man dies after being choked by his son

KSNW-TV Published:
wichita police new (KSN)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 27-year-old man for voluntary manslaughter after he choked his father. It happened in the 1800 block of South Everett Tuesday around 6:45 p.m.

According to Wichita police, the 51-year-old man, identified as Robert Moreno, called police and told 911 dispatchers that his son choked him. When police arrived, Moreno was in his driveway with his two granddaughters, ages 3 and 5.

“The victim, along with granddaughters and officers, entered the house. Shortly after entering the house, the 51-year-old man collapsed,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department.

EMS responded, and Moreno died about an hour later. Police said the choking was the result of a fight.

“During interviews and the investigation, investigators learned that the 27-year-old son had come over to the residence, he had been there several hours and was intoxicated,” said Ojile.

The 27-year-old son, Gage Moreno, was arrested and booked on voluntary manslaughter in the 9500 block of South Broadway late Tuesday. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s