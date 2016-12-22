1 dead, 1 in critical condition, 16 hospitalized in Indiana bus crash

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) The founder of Mike’s Express Carwash, Edward M. Dahm was killed when the small SUV he was driving collided head-on with a charter bus along U.S. 33 north of Churubusco Thursday morning. 17 other people were hospitalized, including one who was left in critical condition.

Police and medics were called around 11:15 a.m. Thursday to U.S. 33 and Blue Lake Road north of Churubusco on a report of a crash. Dispatchers would only confirm “there was a bus crash” that involved “multiple vehicles and multiple injuries.”

A Barons Bus charter bus was left heavily damaged and off the roadway. Another vehicle – a white Lexus small SUV – could be seen on its top on the other side of the roadway. The two appeared to have hit head-on.

According to a crash report from Whitley County Sheriff, the driver of the Lexus SUV drove left of center in the road for an unknown reason and hit the Barons Bus head-on.

According to a crash report from Whitley County Sheriff, the driver of the Lexus SUV drove left of center in the road for an unknown reason and hit the Barons Bus head-on.

A source at the scene told NewsChannel 15 initially there were roughly 50 patients. NewsChannel 15 learned that an adult male – the driver of the SUV – was killed. Parkview’s Samaritan medical helicopter landed at the scene around 11:45 a.m. Duane Ginder, EMS Manager at Parkview Whitley, said it airlifted another person – the charter bus driver – away in critical condition. The driver suffered a broken leg, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s crash report.

Sixteen others were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, Ginder said.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Department identified the deceased man as the 86-year-old Edward Dahm. Dahm co-founded Mike’s Express Carwash with his brother Joe in 1948.

A dog was also killed, officials said.

A triage base was established at the Smith Township Fire Department.

A Barons Bus official would not comment on the crash. There were 42 people aboard. Passengers told NewsChannel 15 the bus was headed to Columbus, Ohio, from Chicago, with its next scheduled stop in Fort Wayne.

U.S. 33 at Blue Lake Road was closed in both directions while officials worked the crash. It was reopened around 3:30 p.m.