Another mild day before rain/snow moves in

We’re tracking another nice December day all across Northeast Kansas. Clouds will be increasing today, but highs will rebound into the middle 40s again! Remember, our average high temperature is slipping – it’s down to 40° this time of the year. Let’s face it – any temperature above freezing is an improvement over the last two weeks! Enjoy the milder weather, before rain (and a couple snowflakes) re-enters the forecast.

Speaking of – we’re still tracking unsettled weather over the holiday weekend. Chilly raindrops and maybe a few wet snowflakes will move back in as early as tonight. The Christmas Weekend weather-maker is still a couple days off – so tonight/tomorrow’s moisture is out ahead of the main round of rain. Temps will be ‘below freezing’ by only a few degrees tonight. That means wet snowflakes could mix in after midnight, but almost all of the precipitation will fall as rain through Sunday. Just don’t be surprised if you see a few flakes flying around if you’re up late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

Despite the additional cloud cover and moisture around tomorrow – highs will still burst into the 40s. Expect drier skies by Christmas Eve – allowing highs to push into the 50s by the early afternoon hours. Skies will remain ‘partly-to-mostly cloudy’ on Saturday before overcast skies take hold on Christmas Day. Sunday will be the warmest day of the week (and of the month) with highs soaring into the lower 60s. If you love snow, we’re on the WRONG side of a potent weather-maker this time around. Strong south winds will gust over 30mph at time heading into the weekend, drawing up Gulf Coast moisture and warmer temps from the S. Plains. This will act as the fuel to ignite thunderstorms on Christmas Day. Yes, you read that correctly. Rare December storms will rip through E. Kansas for Christmas. We’re still fine-tuning their arrival times and how high the threat for severe weather will be. Right now, the tornado threat looks to be in SE Kansas and down through Oklahoma. Things can change, but that’s the trend for now. We can expect widespread heavy rain with gusty winds and even some hail. Stay tuned.

The week leading up to New Year’s will be seasonal. Temps will fall back into the 30s and 40s by Monday and Tuesday. Longer range computer models factor in more sunshine next week as we enter another prolonged stretch of quiet weather. 50s are a strong possibility by the middle of next week – what a way to close out the year!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert