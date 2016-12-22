Appeals panel dismisses Wichita sub’s lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Court of Appeals has dismissed a defamation lawsuit by a former substitute teacher who resigned after a teacher complained about her telling students about her personal life, including that she had two abortions.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Elizabeth Herrman filled in at a Wichita high school in 2015. Court documents show Herrman admitted telling students several personal details, including that she had two abortions.

Herrman defended her actions, saying many of the statements listed had been taken out of context, and that the students started the conversations. The school said it was her seventh negative evaluation in eight years, and accepted her resignation two weeks later.

Herrman sued the teacher who reported her comments, accusing him of defamation. A Sedgwick County judge dismissed the lawsuit, and the appeals panel upheld that ruling.

