Cheerleaders off KU squad after racist post

Four University of Kansas cheerleaders are off the squad, a month after a photo linking the Ku Klux Klan with President-elect Donald Trump was posted on one of their Snapchat accounts.

Three of the cheerleaders quit, including Lilli Gagin, a university spokesman told KSNT News Thursday. The fourth graduated.

The controversial picture – which shows three men lined up in holiday sweaters with a K on the front and a caption that says KKK Go Trump – was sent from Gagin’s Snapchat account.

After last month’s post, the cheerleaders were suspended from the team. Gagin said she was appalled the Snapchat was put on her account and apologized.