Duke suspends Grayson Allen indefinitely following third tripping incident

By Published:
Elon's Steven Santa Ana (22) is tripped by Duke's Grayson Allen (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Allen was called for a technical foul on the play. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Elon's Steven Santa Ana (22) is tripped by Duke's Grayson Allen (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Allen was called for a technical foul on the play. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Duke has suspended starting guard Grayson Allen indefinitely after tripping an opponent for the third time in a year.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski (shuh-SHEF’-skee) says in a statement the suspension was imposed because Allen’s actions “do not meet the standards of Duke basketball.”

Allen picked up a technical foul for tripping Elon’s Steven Santa Ana on a drive in the first half of a 72-61 win Wednesday night.

Allen is a preseason AP All-America selection who averages 16 points for the fifth-ranked Blue Devils.

Duke doesn’t play again until Dec. 31 in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Virginia Tech.

