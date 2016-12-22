Duke suspends Grayson Allen indefinitely following third tripping incident

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Duke has suspended starting guard Grayson Allen indefinitely after tripping an opponent for the third time in a year.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski (shuh-SHEF’-skee) says in a statement the suspension was imposed because Allen’s actions “do not meet the standards of Duke basketball.”

Allen picked up a technical foul for tripping Elon’s Steven Santa Ana on a drive in the first half of a 72-61 win Wednesday night.

Allen is a preseason AP All-America selection who averages 16 points for the fifth-ranked Blue Devils.

Duke doesn’t play again until Dec. 31 in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Virginia Tech.