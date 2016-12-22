Experts warn shoppers about holiday scams

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – The Better Business Bureau of Kansas is warning shoppers to be cautious when shopping online this holiday season. Shoppers are advised to use credit cards, instead of debit cards, and only shop on secure websites.

“It should say https and that s stands for secure and it basically means that when you input your financial information and hit submit, your information can’t be transposed from your computer to the vendor’s computer,” said Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau of Kansas.

While checking the URL, shoppers are also advised to take a closer look at the title of the website. Scammers often create look-alike websites using well-known brands with extra words added in.

Groene said shoppers should also be wary of the wall of gift cards at some retail stores. She said it’s quite simple for scammers to steal the information on the cards before you make the purchase.

“People are actually taking the gift cards off, scratching that pin number and taking a picture of the back which has the gift card number as well as the pin number,” said Groene.

From there, Groene said scammers simply go online or call the number on the back of the card and wait for your purchase to activate the funds. Shoppers are advised to check the back of the card before purchasing and report any tampered cards to store management.

