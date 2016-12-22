Neighbors in shock after high speed chase goes through 2 counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman is behind bars for leading police on a high speed chase in two Kansas Counties.

“You’re doing your daily commute and the next thing you know you see something out of the ordinary,” Josh Brown said who witnessed the high speed chase.

Brown was near Maple Hill in Wabaunsee County on his way to work when he saw the beginning of the high speed chase.

“I actually at first thought maybe she didn’t realize she was being pulled over. And then after a few seconds of that, you could tell that you could tell immediately that she knew she was being chased and wasn’t going to stop.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 47 year old Leah Levine from Michigan lead the chase from Wabaunsee County into Shawnee County — which is where Eryn Dollins saw highway patrol near the Wanamaker Rd. exit on I-470.

“It was just a lot of cars a just a lot of commotion,” Dollins said, who was stuck in a traffic jam. “We were all confused like what is going on?”

Commotion and confusion because Eryn Dollins and her mom were driving on I-470 and saw dozens of cop cars flying by them.

“Police had blocked that entrance off as we were passing by,” Dollins said. “There were at least 22 cars as well as a chopper.”

Kansas Highway Patrol began chasing Levine where her speeds reached up to 130mph.

“Pursuit was initiated,” Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper, Stephen La Row said. “We tried to use stop sticks, we tried to do it on more than one occasion. In this case it was 3. She was able to avoid them and that could’ve been anything due to traffic or speeds.”

“It was definitely a safety hazard,” Kansas Highway Patrol Lieutenant Bryce Whelpley said. “And she was driving in an extremely reckless manor even without law enforcement behind her when we first saw the vehicle. So we had no doubt she was going to continue doing that.”

La Row said officers’ next move was to stop Levine. After the stop sticks failed, officers used another method called tactical vehicle intervention which they’re trained to do. This method forced Levine’s car to turn sideways making her lose control and brought her car to a stop.

“We’re going to pick the time and we’re going to make sure that the speeds are appropriate,” La Row said. “In this case, we’re talking about today, it was I-470. The reason why that location was picked was because we had law enforcement partners in the Topeka area, Shawnee County…TPD.”

Whelpley said they chose the location to stop Levine since her speeds were slower than before and there weren’t other vehicles around. Only minor damage was done to patrol cars and Levine’s car. KHP officers said Levine was uncooperative with them once they asked her to get out of the car. They also said they had to force Levine out of the car to arrest her. Levine is facing charges for running from troopers, speeding and reckless driving.