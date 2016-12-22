High speed chase reaches speeds of 130 MPH, ends in crash in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Traffic is back to normal Thursday morning on eastbound I-470 in Topeka following a high speed chase.

The high speed chase began just before 8:00 a.m. just west of Maple Hill in Wabaunsee County and ended before 8:30 after the car police were chasing crashed on I-470 just north of 17th Street in Shawnee County..

Law enforcement tells KSNT News the female driver reached speeds as fast as 130 MPH.

A pit maneuver was used to stop the vehicle. The female driver has been taken into custody.

Woman driver was going as fast at 130 mph. Chase started just west of Maple Hill on I 70. Pit maneuver was used to stop car. — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) December 22, 2016

Police chase ends in a crash on I 470 just north of 17th St. in Topeka pic.twitter.com/qL3wHojWmo — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) December 22, 2016