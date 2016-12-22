High speed chase reaches speeds of 130 MPH, ends in crash in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Traffic is back to normal Thursday morning on eastbound I-470 in Topeka following a high speed chase.
The high speed chase began just before 8:00 a.m. just west of Maple Hill in Wabaunsee County and ended before 8:30 after the car police were chasing crashed on I-470 just north of 17th Street in Shawnee County..
Law enforcement tells KSNT News the female driver reached speeds as fast as 130 MPH.
A pit maneuver was used to stop the vehicle. The female driver has been taken into custody.
KSNT News will continue to follow and update as additional information becomes available.