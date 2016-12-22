VIDEO: California man’s e-cigarette explodes in pocket

FRESNO (KRON) — A Fresno man was badly burned when his e-cigarette exploded in his pocket while he was on a city bus.

The 53-year-old man had just put his e-cigarette in his pocket after the bus driver asked him to put it away.

A camera on the bus captured the whole explosion.

The batter as completely charred. Industry experts say the battery is most likely the source of the blast.

“These batteries they are fragile. They have a wrap on the outside that needs to stay intact,” said Adam Wooddy of Satyr Vapor. “If that battery gets torn and that starts to touch metal, or loose change in your pocket or something like that, it can definitely short out the battery.”

Experts recommend removing the battery between uses and placing them in a protective case.