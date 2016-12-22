Washburn soccer coach Chris Jones resigns to accept DI coaching position

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. – Washburn Director of Athletics Loren Ferre’ has announced that Ichabod head soccer coach Chris Jones has resigned from his position at Washburn to take an assistant coaching position at NCAA Division I Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

“While we are sad to see Chris move on, it is a move to a Division I program and we are excited for him and thankful for the work he put into our program,” Ferré said.

In two seasons, Jones led the Ichabods to a 14-18-6 record on the Washburn sidelines and back-to-back MIAA Postseason Tournament appearances. He coached nine Ichabods to all-MIAA honors and in the classroom he had 39 student athletes named to the MIAA honor roll as well as six named to the MIAA Scholar athlete listing.

“It was a tough decision to make,” Jones said. “I wasn’t looking to leave Washburn, but I was contacted about the position and from there things came into place. I want to thank my players who put in all the hard work to get the program to where it is today. Washburn will always hold a special place in my heart and I am very thankful to Loren for the opportunity and the rest of the athletic department staff for everything they have done to help me since I’ve been here.”

Jones will be reunited with Craig Shaw, who Jones served with as an assistant coach at Fort Hays State for two seasons prior to arriving at Washburn. Shaw accepted the head coaching position at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last week.

Assistant coach Tia Stovall will lead the program until a permanent head coach is named.