Wichita State ties school record with 15 three-pointers in win

By Published: Updated:
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie (32) reacts after a play against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie (32) reacts after a play against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Landry Shamet made six 3-pointers and scored 21 points 7/8- both career highs – to lead Wichita State over South Dakota State 89-67 on Thursday night.

Markis McDuffie added 17 points and a career-best five steals for the Shockers (10-3), who bounced back from their only home loss, 93-76 against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Zach Brown added 10 points and a career-high five assists.

Mike Daum scored 20 points to lead South Dakota State (7-8). A.J. Hess had 15 points.

The Shockers had a double-digit lead with five minutes left in the first half and led 44-32 at the break. Wichita State opened the second half on a 15-7 spurt to stretch its lead to 59-39 with 13 minutes left and cruised from there.

The Shockers improved to 7-1 at home. South Dakota State had its three-game win streak snapped.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s