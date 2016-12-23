Another gloomy end to a December week, severe storms on Christmas

We’re tracking a windy and gloomy end to the work/school week. Breezy south winds will gust over 30mph today, continuing to pump in ‘above average’ temperatures and additional fuel for the holiday weekend thunderstorms. Despite thick cloud cover and the chance for scattered rain today, highs will boost into the middle 40s. A strong south wind can do wonders, even in late December. Keep in mind, our average high temperature for this time of the year continues to slip – it’s now down to 40°.

With temperatures staying above 32°, the threat for wintry weather is minimal today. The roads might be a bit wet, but as far as icing goes – we’ll leave that mixed bag out in Central and Western Kansas, where temps are cold enough to support frozen precipitation today. We’ll hold onto a rain chance all day, but the BEST chance for rain this afternoon will be along/east of US-75 and along I-35 (our eastern counties). ‘Just one of those days’ again with dreary overcast skies and damp roads to wrap-up the work week.

Drier skies will move in tonight, with ‘partly sunny’ skies expected tomorrow. Recent computer models are becoming more and more optimistic that we’ll see the sunshine for most of Christmas Eve. However, the same cannot be said for Christmas Day. In fact, it might be a record-setting forecast with the chance for severe storms on Sunday. The state of Kansas has never reported a severe thunderstorm on Christmas…ever! That will likely change this weekend. Highs will climb into the lower 60s with breezy south winds helping out, once again. Plumes of moisture will materialize as rain as early as Christmas morning. But, the stronger storms will wait until the afternoon/evening hours. Widespread heavy rain, gusty winds and even some hail are all possible on Sunday. The ‘Storm Prediction Center’ has most of our area under a ‘SLIGHT RISK’ for severe storms on Christmas Day. An isolated tornado is also possible, but the tornado threat is relatively low for E. Kansas. The forecast is not set in stone just yet, we’ll continue monitoring the spring-like holiday weather over the next 24 hours. Stay tuned.

It’s also worth mentioning that Sunday’s storms will likely be the final batch of precip for 2016. Temps will fall back into the 40s on Monday, as we enter another prolonged stretch of quiet weather complete with sunshine…all leading up to New Year’s. Cheers!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the Christmas weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day and a safe, memorable holiday weekend!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert