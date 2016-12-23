Crisis counselors available over holidays

LAWRENCE, Kan (KSNT) – While many prepare to take off work for the holidays, the volunteers at Headquarters Counseling Center are on call. The center operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; answering calls from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“Holidays are definitely a stressful time of the year. It might be that they feel lonely. They feel stressed. They feel suicidal or they just need someone to talk to,” said Yuki Lee, a volunteer crisis counselor at Headquarters.

Lee said the holidays can be difficult for many people. Many are missing loved ones. For others the thought of big family gatherings brings stress and anxiety, which is why Lee said it’s important that Headquarters is there to talk them through.

“If we are the only people available in their lives to do that or available at that time to answer and be a listener. I would gladly do the job,” said Lee.

Headquarters answers around 25,000 calls a year. Andy Brown, executive director at Headquarters, believes it’s that commitment by volunteers that keeps the center running all year.

“The people that volunteer here are often very compassionate and selfless people and as a result of that we’re able to maintain staffing through holidays when people would normally be with their families,” said Brown.

Click here for more information about Headquarters and the services they provide.