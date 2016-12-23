Early morning accident may cause delays

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement and emergency responders are on the scene of an accident early Friday morning. Dispatchers tell KSNT news the accident is in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 24 underneath the U.S. Highway 75 overpass. We’re told the accident involves a tractor-trailer truck. Any injuries at this time are unclear. Delays and detours are likely near the accident and dispatchers advise to avoid the area as some of the ramps are being closed at the 24/75 junction. We have a crew on scene and will update you online and on KSNT News.

6:33am UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 24 is now closed at NW Menoken Road due to the accident.