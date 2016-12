TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Four people were able to get out of their home safely after a morning fire. The fire happened at around 8:30am at 1814 East 10th. When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the upper floor. Firefighters were able contain the fire to that area. Damages were placed at $26,500 dollars. The cause is undetermined but investigators say it’s likely to have been due to misuse or malfunction of an electric space heater.

