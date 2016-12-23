Freeway standoff near Kansas City ends peacefully

DEARBORN, Mo. (AP) – Missouri authorities say an armed trucker was arrested following a standoff at a rest stop on Interstate 29 near Kansas City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the standoff began shortly before 9 a.m. Friday following reports of a man pointing a rifle at traffic. Authorities evacuated the rest area, leaving only the unidentified trucker and law enforcers.  Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says no shots have been fired. He says the trucker is refusing to talk and that authorities are reaching out to the trucking company, hoping to identify him.  Lowe says it’s unclear what kind of rifle the man has or whether he has other weapons.  Televised aerial footage shows traffic in both directions of I-29 backed up for miles. Affected traffic is being rerouted.

UPDATE:  Media partners in Kansas City are reporting the suspect is in custody and no one is injured.

