Suspect captured in connection with armed robbery in north Topeka

armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kan.  (KSNT) – Officers responded to the Conoco station at 2045 North Kansas Avenue regarding an armed robbery that occurred at 6:18am.

Police describe the suspects as two white males who arrived in a brown pickup with an orange tarp over the pickup bed.  One of the man remained in the vehicle as the other man wearing a camouflage hoodie entered the business armed with a black handgun.

The suspects got an undisclosed amount of money and were last seen southbound from the business.

UPDATE:  Friday morning at around 9am, police located a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of SE Gilmore.  The driver initiated a chase with officers which TPD later terminated.  KHP located the vehicle and began a pursuit ending on NE Grantville Road near the railroad tracks.  The driver, identified as 24 year-old Troy Baker of Topeka was located after fleeing the vehicle and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for charges related to the pursuit, possession of a stolen vehicle and the armed robbery to the north Topeka Conoco Station.

