Senate Dems pledge close look at stock trades by HHS nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they will closely examine stock trades by President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Republican congressman Tom Price of Georgia traded more than $300,000 in shares of health care-related companies in recent years while backing legislation that could potentially affect them.

The Trump transition team says that Price has fully complied with all applicable laws and ethics rules, and will continue to do so if confirmed.

Democratic Senators Ron Wyden of Oregon and Patty Murray of Washington issued statements saying they will thoroughly examine any potential conflicts of interest as the committees on Finance, and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, consider the nomination of Price.

HHS oversees major health insurance programs and drug approval.

