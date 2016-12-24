A pleasant start to the holidays, turns stormy on Christmas



**Dense fog ADVISORY is in effect for Brown, Jefferson, Douglas, Franklin, Coffey, Anderson, Marshall, Nemaha, and Jackson, Washington, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Ottawa, and Dickinson counties until 10 am today.**

Some areas are seeing some areas of patchy fog, even in areas outside of the dense fog advisory. With that low lying moisture and temperatures still below freezing, there is the slight chance of black ice developing, as well.

However, that chance will be short lived as unseasonably warm temperatures return. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the region for Saturday, to go along with a mix of sun and clouds. The cloud cover will begin to increase late tonight, with increasing chances of scattered showers and storms during the overnight hours through the start of Christmas.

In fact, it might be a record-setting forecast as the Storm Prediction Center has the majority of northeast Kansas under the slight risk for severe weather tomorrow.The entire state of Kansas has never had any reports of severe weather (hail, wind, or tornadoes) on Christmas Day…ever! That could possibly change this year. Scattered showers and storms are looking more and more likely for early Christmas morning. Latest model runs are suggesting an intense line of thunderstorms developing out in central Kansas, before crossing into our western counties by late morning, and quickly racing to the east during the early afternoon and evening hours. While there is the low threat for some small hail and an even lower chance for an isolated, weak brief tornado, the main threat will be straight-lin damaging winds. That line of thunderstorms could maintain strong straight-line winds along it, with possible gusts ranging from 50 to 60 mph.

However, as we turn our attention to Christmas night, conditions will start to quiet down and we’ll dry out, with breezy conditions still in play.