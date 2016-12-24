Family celebrates last-minute shopping tradition

LAWRENCE, Kan (KSNT) – One family is continuing their tradition of waiting until Christmas Eve to shop for gifts. For the past 30 years, Wayne Osness, his son Pat and his two son-in-laws have ventured to Weaver’s Department Store in Lawrence on the day before Christmas.

“It was Christmas Eve and we were late, but we needed to go somewhere where we knew we could get all the things that we needed,” said Wayne Osness.

While it started out of necessity, the group now looks forward to their last-minute shopping.

“The staff here surprisingly remembers what we’ve bought in the past. We try out a few things, they give us some suggestions and that’s all it takes,” said Pat Osness.

Pat said the tradition has become a way to bring the family together, which is now spread out across the country. They admit that they miss out on sales and sometimes selection, but Pat’s convinced they get better service.

“They would like to get us out of here and so as far as the efficiency of getting things wrapped up and getting us moved through works pretty well,” said Pat Osness.