Anonymous donors pay off thousands in Topeka lunch debts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Donors have given thousands of dollars this holiday season to pay off school lunch debts for Topeka-area families.

The donors’ combined gifts total more than $6,300 and benefit children at Topeka Unified School District 501, Seaman USD 345, Auburn-Washburn USD 437 and Shawnee Heights USD 450.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that one contribution, which was directed at helping children at Randolph Elementary School, totaled more than $3,000.

The generosity may have been inspired by a man who paid off balances at Tecumseh North Elementary last week and then left extra money for children whose families are struggling financially.

