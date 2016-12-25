Historical museum reopens after overcoming odds

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) – A historical museum has reopened in southeast Kansas about a year after it closed amid concerns about how to fund it and whether it was even worth saving.

The Crawford County Historical Museum was shuttered after it struggled financially, drew few visitors, had only one unpaid staff member and no board. The keys and contents were turned over to the Crawford County Commission in May 2015.

The Joplin Globe reports that word of the museum’s closure prompted an outcry and a task force worked on creating a funding proposal for the commission. Crews then got to work revamping the building and creating a new logo and a new website. The work appears to have succeeded in drawing in more visitors.

