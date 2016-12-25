Homeless shelter celebrates 30 years of Christmas charity

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – The Topeka Rescue Mission celebrated 30 years of helping those in need Sunday. Volunteers served a festive Christmas meal and those in attendance were given a stuffed animal and a gift card. Mission leaders said they strive to provide a family atmosphere for those who are struggling over the holidays.

“There are folks that used to stay here that come back because really the Topeka rescue mission family has become their family,” said Barry Feaker, executive director of the Topeka Rescue Mission.

The event was the culmination of over two weeks of work for the mission. Feaker said the group was able to distribute over 20,000 presents to 4,500 people in need in the Topeka area.