3 brief tornadoes seen on Christmas Day in western Kansas

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) – Three tornadoes were reported in Kansas on Christmas Day, causing some damage but no injuries.

The Dodge City office of the National Weather Service says the first tornado was reported six miles southeast of Bucklin Sunday morning, destroying a cattle building. KAKE-TV reports that 20 minutes later, a horse shed was damaged three miles south of Greensburg. Another weak tornado touched down later in a farm field southwest of Rush Center in Rush County. No damage was reported from that tornado. Strong winds attached to thunderstorms caused damage to roofs, a grain bin and trees. No injuries are reported from the storms.