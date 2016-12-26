Fundraising underway to open Central Topeka grocery store

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A Topeka man is raising money to open a grocery store in Central Topeka. James Frager created a Go-Fund-Me in the hopes of raising $65,000 to open a neighborhood market near the corner of Huntoon and Lane. The area has been without a grocery store since nearby Dillons closed in February.

“There is no access to affordable healthy food anywhere near this neighborhood especially for people who don’t have a vehicle for transportation,” said Frager.

The Land of Oz Market will be more than just a grocery store, according to Frager. He plans to include a food exchange for those in need and a cooking classroom.

“We’ve got a lot of people around here that literally have never had any experience cooking with fresh meat, cooking with fresh vegetables,” said Frager.

Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller is intrigued by the project. She said the project, as planned, would meet the immediate needs for the area; however, she did add it will take the entire community to make it thrive.

“They need to make money. They need to have enough customers and that will take all of us, not just the low-income folks in this neighborhood,” said Hiller

Frager admits he still has a long way to go before reaching his goal, but says that the building owner supports the project. He plans to open by the summer of 2017.