Kansas City airport traffic up for 31st consecutive month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The number of passengers at Kansas City International Airport continues climbing.

Airport officials say passenger traffic at the airport increased 6.6 percent in November from a year earlier. It was the 31st consecutive month traffic grew at the airport.

And travel increased 5.4 percent through the first 11 months of 2016.

The Kansas City Aviation Department’s monthly report says 926,293 passengers used the airport last month. For the year through November, 10.14 million passengers used the airport.

 

