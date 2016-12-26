Returning Christmas gifts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the Christmas season coming to a close, stores aren’t closing the books just yet — they are preparing for returns after the holidays.

Some stores such as Best Buy offer returns until January 15th. Others stick by their 90 day return policy. Even one local toy store is getting ready for the return season. The Toy Store assistant store manager says she could not guess how many returns they will have this year. She says every year there are a few people returning unwanted toys.

“I don’t have a number it varies every year, we always see a handful through the doors this holiday season. We will probably see a few a day from now until new year,” Mel Lang, assistant store manager said.

She says there has been same amount of customers at the store like last year. But that does not mean the same amount of people will be returning gifts.

Many stores have different return policies so be sure to check your receipt for the return date.