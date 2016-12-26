Stretch of sunny weather ahead

After a windy, rainy, and extremely warm Christmas Day yesterday, our weather will do a complete 180 for today. In fact, the weather we’ll see today, is what you can expect for the majority of the week ahead.

We’re starting off the morning on the chilly side with a mix of 20s and 30s, but we will warm up nicely throughout the course of the day today. However, we won’t be nearly as warm today as compared to yesterday, with no record tying warmth on tap. (Fun fact: Topeka reached 68° yesterday, tying the record for the city’s warmest Christmas from way back in 1922!) Temperatures will warm into the 40s across the board today. High temperatures in the low to mid 40s for our northern counties will be only slightly cooler than our southernmost areas, where their temperatures will hover right around the 50 degree mark.

Temperatures maxing out in the 40s and 50s will be story for the majority of the week ahead, with the warmest weather expected midweek. That will also go along with dominating sunshine across northeast Kansas. Aside from a few passing clouds here and there, we can expect the sunshine to remain in control up until the weekend. Partly cloudy skies move in for Saturday and Sunday, with the hint of a chance for some rain/snow on Saturday.

That possible weekend weather maker still bears watching, so make sure to keep checking in with KSNT News for all of the latest weather updates!