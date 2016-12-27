Another day of sunny & mild weather

Published:
Image (1) sunshine.jpg for post 18629

It’s a chilly start to the day today with temperatures in the upper teens and low to mid 20s this morning. However, it’ll end up being another pleasant day ahead, very similar to yesterday. Highs will max out in the upper 40s for our northern areas, with lower 50s expected across the rest of the region.

Remember the abundance of sunshine we saw yesterday? That’ll return for today, as well! Aside from maybe a few, high thin clouds at best, sunny skies will remain in charge. Clear skies will spill over into tonight, which will once again allow our temperatures to cool down pretty quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures maxing out in the 40s and 50s will be story for the majority of the week ahead, with the warmest weather expected on Wednesday. Aside from a few passing clouds here and there, we can expect the sunshine to remain in control up until the weekend.

