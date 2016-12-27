Barton Co. Sheriff: Man arrested after 100 mph chase with deputies

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. The chase started around 7:30 near 24th Street and Canterbury in Great Bend.

According to the sheriff’s department, a deputy tried to stop 27-year-old Richard Musil for several warrants. Musil fled and a chase continued through the Twin Lakes addition and back onto 24th. A deputy clocked the speed in excess of 100 mph. The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled at 24th and Williams. Members of the Great Bend Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Barton County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the area.

Officers found that Musil had broken into a vacant home in the 2100 block of East 27th Street. He was arrested and booked into the Barton County Jail on charges of felony attempt to flee and elude, reckless driving, burglary, resisting arrest as well as the two original parole violation warrants.

Musil is currently being held on the warrants with no bond. Bond on the additional crimes is set at $20,000.