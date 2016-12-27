Coffey County sheriff deputy arrested by KBI

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Coffey County sheriff’s deputy was arrested today for for sex crimes against a child.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Matthew Vander-Linden was arrested this afternoon. Vander-Linden is accused of unlawful voluntary sexual relations, electronic solicitation, and sexual exploitation of a child. He surrendered to KBI agents at the Coffey County Sheriff’s office.

The investigation started on December 20th at the request of the Coffey County sheriff’s office. Vander-Linden has been with the sheriff’s office since March of 2014. He was fired from his job today.